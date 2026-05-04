JD Bank: Longtime Louisiana bank branches out to Baton Rouge

After running a loan and deposit production office in Baton Rouge since September 2022, JD Bank has opened its first full-service local branch. The new branch offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels as well as both trust and investment services.

Founded in Jennings nearly 80 years ago, JD Bank began offering the community a new option and new way of banking. With its roots in community banking services for small town, rural south Louisiana, JD Bank believes relationships come first.

“We understand Louisiana,” says Ike Guthrie, AVP Office Manager of its new Baton Rouge branch. “You can pick up the phone and talk to somebody in your market who knows your business and your relationship with us. That sets us apart.”

Late last year, JD Bank was named one of the 2025 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker and Best Companies Group as a bank that excels at creating positive, supportive workplaces. JD Bank is one of 90 banks nationwide to receive this designation based on employee feedback and the benefits and perks it offers.

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