Capitol tensions are boiling over congressional maps

Louisiana’s congressional redistricting fight erupted into chaos Friday as lawmakers considered new maps that could eliminate one or both of the state’s majority-Black U.S. House districts, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The emergency hearing followed Gov. Jeff Landry’s decision to delay the May 16 congressional primaries after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Louisiana’s current map unconstitutional. Hundreds packed the Capitol as lawmakers debated new district boundaries.

Tensions escalated when state Sen. Gary Carter Jr., D-New Orleans, clashed with Republican lawmakers over absentee ballots and proposed maps, including one from state Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, that would eliminate both majority-Black districts. The argument became so heated the committee recessed twice, cutting the live video feed.

Outside the chamber, protesters chanted while NAACP Louisiana President Mike McClanahan was temporarily blocked from entering after trying to access the hearing.

Black congressional leaders, including U.S. Reps. Troy Carter and Cleo Fields, warned the proposals would weaken minority representation. The outcome could dramatically reshape Louisiana’s congressional delegation ahead of this year’s elections.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.