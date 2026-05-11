Roundup: Student loans / Esports / Home sales

Payment plans: Big changes are coming to federal student loans on July 1, with new borrowing caps, fewer repayment options and the end of Grad PLUS loans for new graduate borrowers. Critics warn the overhaul could make advanced degrees harder to afford, pushing more students toward private lenders. The shift marks one of the most significant changes to federal higher education financing in recent years. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Sports of the future: Louisiana’s scholastic esports scene just hit a milestone. The Louisiana Scholastic Esports Federation hosted its first statewide championship, bringing top student gamers together to compete in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” and “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.” Organizers say the event highlights esports’ growing role not just in competition, but in workforce development, with students also helping run production, event operations and digital content. Read the full press release.

No spring surge: Existing home sales barely budged in April, rising just 0.2% and falling well short of expectations as higher mortgage rates kept buyers cautious. Home prices, meanwhile, hit a record April high, with the median sale price reaching $417,700. Inventory improved slightly but remains tight, suggesting affordability pressures aren’t going away anytime soon—especially with mortgage rates climbing back above 6%. Read more from CNBC.