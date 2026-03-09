How AI is creating a new boom for consultants

Artificial intelligence was once expected to disrupt the consulting industry. Instead, as The Wall Street Journal writes, it is fueling new demand for consultants—at least for now.

Major AI developers including OpenAI and Anthropic are partnering with firms such as McKinsey, Boston Consulting Group, Accenture and Deloitte to help companies integrate AI into their operations. While many businesses are experimenting with AI, surveys show most have yet to scale the technology across their organizations or see meaningful financial returns.

Consultants are increasingly stepping in to bridge that gap, helping companies redesign workflows, identify use cases and deploy AI systems.

The shift is also reshaping consulting itself. Firms are relying more on engineers and technical specialists, and some projects are moving toward outcome-based pricing rather than billing for large teams of junior analysts.

While demand for AI-related consulting work is currently on the rise, industry observers say the long-term impact remains uncertain as AI tools become more capable of performing some of the analytical work that consultants traditionally handled.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.