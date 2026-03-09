DOJ reaches tentative settlement with Live Nation in antitrust case

The Justice Department has reached a tentative settlement with Live Nation in its antitrust case over the company’s dominance in concert promotion and ticketing, The New York Times writes.

The deal would avoid breaking up Live Nation and Ticketmaster but require the company to loosen exclusive ticketing agreements with venues and allow artists to work with other promoters.

Some states involved in the lawsuit oppose the terms and may continue pursuing the case independently. The dispute centers on allegations that Live Nation used its market power to pressure venues and artists into exclusive deals, limiting competition and driving up ticket prices for fans.

As Business Report previously reported, the Justice Department’s antitrust complaint against Live Nation referenced Denver-based Oak View Group—a firm involved in talks to develop LSU’s proposed $400 million-plus arena—describing it as a partner that allegedly helped reinforce Ticketmaster’s dominance in venue ticketing. Oak View is not a defendant in the case, but federal filings claim the company encouraged venues it manages to adopt exclusive Ticketmaster agreements.

Despite the controversies, LSU arena leaders said last year they remained confident in Oak View’s ability to deliver the large-scale project, citing the firm’s experience developing arenas worldwide.

If approved by a judge, the agreement would mark a major shift in how Live Nation structures ticketing and promotion contracts while allowing the concert giant to maintain its core business. The outcome could reshape competition in the multibillion-dollar live entertainment industry.

