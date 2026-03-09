Roundup: OpenAI exec resigns / Data center dispute / Liz Murrill 

Ethics concerns: Caitlin Kalinowski, OpenAI’s head of hardware and robotics operations, has resigned, citing concerns about AI’s role in national security. In a public post, she warned against domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons without human oversight. Her departure follows a Pentagon partnership with OpenAI after Anthropic’s talks with the Defense Department collapsed over similar restrictions. Read more from Fortune.

Project stalled: Stack Infrastructure is advancing Amazon-linked data center development at two rural sites near Shreveport while the city’s proposed facility at Resilient Technology Park remains stalled by litigation. A March 23 court hearing could determine the project’s fate as local leaders weigh potential jobs, tax revenue and billions in investment tied to Amazon’s regional expansion. Read more from The Center Square.

Vanguard settlement: Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has announced a settlement with Vanguard over ESG policies tied to a multistate lawsuit accusing major investment firms of manipulating coal markets. Vanguard agreed to pay $29.5 million and cooperate with the case as litigation continues against BlackRock and State Street. Read more from Legal Newsline.