Our Hardware turning former Naylor’s building into second Baton Rouge location

Our Hardware at the Perkins Road overpass

The owner of Our Hardware, which opened in early 2016 near the Perkins Road overpass, is planning to open a second location this fall in the former Naylor’s Hardware and Garden Center on Old Hammond Highway. Naylor’s closed in August 2016 after it was inundated with more than five feet of water during the historic flood.

For the past several months, Our Hardware owner Henry Bingham has been gutting, cleaning and refurbishing the 7,000-square-foot building in hopes of opening it soon. But he says it’s still too early to say exactly when that will be.

Bingham and Johnny Naylor, who owns the building, still haven’t worked out the exact terms of the arrangement, which Naylor says will probably be structured as a lease purchase agreement. But Naylor says he’s not worried about the details. He’s just happy to have the building, which wasn’t insured against flood damage, renovated and put back into commerce.

Daily Report has the full story.