Roundup: Records dispute / Alabama congressional map / BRCC chancellor

Back in court: The Louisiana 23rd Judicial District Court will hold a hearing in the ongoing case of Rural Roots and Louisiana Bucket Brigade versus the Ascension Economic Development Corporation, a suit alleging that AEDC withheld documents related to the proposed RiverPlex MegaPark. The plaintiffs had previously filed suit separately against both the Ascension Parish Council and the AEDC. The hearing comes approximately six months after the suit was initially filed in December. Last week, a state court judge ruled that Ascension Parish improperly withheld nondisclosure agreements entered into by parish officials with other state officials and Hyundai in connection with proposed heavy industrial development projects planned for the west bank of Ascension Parish. The court ordered the release of the records within five days, but the parish has moved to appeal the ruling.

Blocked: A panel of federal district judges has temporarily blocked Alabama’s plan to use its 2023 congressional map in upcoming elections. The Legislature sought to implement the map after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which was intended to support the creation of more majority-minority congressional districts nationwide. The proposed map would have redrawn boundaries in four congressional districts across the state. Alabama had planned to hold special primary elections in those districts on Aug. 11, a process expected to cost taxpayers about $4.45 million. The Center Square has the full story.

Guest speaker: Baton Rouge Community College Chancellor Willie Smith will speak at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday afternoon. Smith will give an update on what’s happening at BRCC. The Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meets at noon each Wednesday at Drusilla Seafood.