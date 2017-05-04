Copeland’s Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls aiming for mid-May opening

Copeland’s is aiming to open its latest restaurant concept, Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls, no later than mid-May.

The new fast casual restaurant is undergoing the final stages of construction in a space subdivided at the current Copeland’s of New Orleans restaurant at 4957 Essen Lane, says spokesman Hunter Territo of Xdesign, a Baton Rouge-based firm hired to aid Copeland’s in branding and marketing its new concept. Copeland’s of New Orleans will remain open.

A VIP, invite-only preview event and ribbon cutting is scheduled to take place at Batch 13 next Wednesday, Territo adds. A formal grand opening event will not be held. An official opening date has yet to be set.

Baton Rouge is serving as Copeland’s test market for the new restaurant concept, which will serve biscuits, biscuit sandwiches, breakfast bowls and bonuts—sweet fried biscuits that are frosted, stuffed and smothered.

Territo says Batch 13, which is located in proximity to major hospitals and other health care providers in the Essen corridor, will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekends.

“The idea is to kind of serve Essen Lane,” Territo says. “We have a lot of the hospital businesses and professional services businesses nearby. We figure breakfast and lunch will be the more popular times.”

The restaurant’s name comes from a biscuit the Copeland family is known for, with the number “13” inspired by the idea of a baker’s dozen, Territo says, adding that Copeland’s founder Al Copeland Sr. also opened the first Popeyes restaurant on the 13th day of the month.

“It was Al Copeland’s favorite number,” he adds.

In the meantime, Batch 13’s crew is currently undergoing training, and paintings and murals are going up ahead of next week’s event, which will feature four nonprofits picked to receive 13% of the profits from Batch 13’s Grab & Go section.

Territo says the donations will be distributed to one nonprofit or community project each quarter. Baton Rouge General Medical Center will receive the first donation, Territo says. Capital Area United Way, Our Lady of Lake Children’s Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake-Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center will receive donations for the remaining quarters for this year in no particular order, he says.

Territo says the restaurant will work with new nonprofits in the future.

—Alexandria Burris