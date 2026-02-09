Roundup: Shreveport data center / Global oil demand / LNG exports

Back and forth: Shreveport’s push to attract a major data center has sparked a rare clash between Mayor Tom Arceneaux and the city’s Metropolitan Planning Commission, raising questions about regulatory independence, development oversight and how far local leaders should go to fast-track large, infrastructure-heavy projects. Read more from The Center Square.

Predicting its peak: Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, now expects global oil demand to peak later and higher than previously forecast, citing slower electric vehicle adoption and shifting policy priorities. Oil demand is now expected to reach a high of around 112 million barrels a day at some point in the mid-2030s, Vitol said in the report. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be needed.

Long-term gas security: A Greek joint venture is negotiating a 20-year deal to secure up to 15 billion cubic meters of U.S. liquefied natural gas annually, aiming to strengthen southern Europe’s energy security as the region moves to end Russian gas imports and lock in long-term supply amid tightening global markets. Read more from Reuters.