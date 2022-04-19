Business Report editorial department job openings

Reporter
Overview: Baton Rouge Business Report, the leading source of news and analysis for Baton Rouge area businesses, professionals and community leaders, is hiring a REPORTER who craves breaking news and sparking community conversations.
The goal: This reporter will create insightful and interesting content—explaining “why it matters” and “what’s next”—for Daily Report, our twice weekday daily newsletter, as well as Business Report, a monthly print magazine.
Big picture: We are looking for a skilled writer who has a passion telling original stories and embrace innovative ways to cover the news. Requirements include:
- Producing daily content for Daily Report AM and Daily Report PM newsletters that feature stories, analysis and scoops that matter most to our core audience
- A passion for exploring key issues facing the Baton Rouge area, its quality of life and the business community
- The flexibility to embrace change—particularly in how we connect with our audience—as the media industry continues to evolve
The details: Ideal candidates will be self-driven and have the following skills:
- Living in Baton Rouge isn’t a requirement, but it’s critical to have familiarity with the local market, including business, local politics and key social/quality of life issues
- Experience covering news
- Strong reporting skills, a willingness to ask difficult questions and comfort working in a fast-paced news environment and on deadline
- Excellent sources or a proven record of developing sources
- Passion for breaking news and explaining how a story impacts the reader
- Ability to write long-form profiles and explanatory journalism
- Understanding the stories that resonate most with our audience
The package:
- Competitive salary
- Health, dental and vision insurance
- Health and childcare cafeteria plans
- 401K
- Vacation, personal days and company holidays
- Professional learning and development programs
- Discounted health club membership
- Commitment to an open and inclusive work culture
- Potential to work remote
To apply: Interested applicants should send a resume, writing samples and three references via email to Executive Editor JR Ball at jrball@businessreport.com or by mail to 9029 Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Baton Rouge LA 70809
(This job was posted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022)