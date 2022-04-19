    Business Report editorial department job openings

    Overview: Baton Rouge Business Report, the leading source of news and analysis for Baton Rouge area businesses, professionals and community leaders, is hiring a REPORTER who craves breaking news and sparking community conversations.

    The goal: This reporter will create insightful and interesting content—explaining “why it matters” and “what’s next”—for Daily Report, our twice weekday daily newsletter, as well as Business Report, a monthly print magazine.

    Big picture: We are looking for a skilled writer who has a passion telling original stories and embrace innovative ways to cover the news. Requirements include:

    • Producing daily content for Daily Report AM and Daily Report PM newsletters that feature stories, analysis and scoops that matter most to our core audience
    • A passion for exploring key issues facing the Baton Rouge area, its quality of life and the business community
    • The flexibility to embrace change—particularly in how we connect with our audience—as the media industry continues to evolve

    The details: Ideal candidates will be self-driven and have the following skills:

    • Living in Baton Rouge isn’t a requirement, but it’s critical to have familiarity with the local market, including business, local politics and key social/quality of life issues
    • Experience covering news
    • Strong reporting skills, a willingness to ask difficult questions and comfort working in a fast-paced news environment and on deadline
    • Excellent sources or a proven record of developing sources
    • Passion for breaking news and explaining how a story impacts the reader
    • Ability to write long-form profiles and explanatory journalism
    • Understanding the stories that resonate most with our audience

    The package:

    • Competitive salary
    • Health, dental and vision insurance
    • Health and childcare cafeteria plans
    • 401K
    • Vacation, personal days and company holidays
    • Professional learning and development programs
    • Discounted health club membership
    • Commitment to an open and inclusive work culture
    • Potential to work remote

    To apply: Interested applicants should send a resume, writing samples and three references via email to Executive Editor JR Ball at jrball@businessreport.com or by mail to 9029 Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Baton Rouge LA 70809

    (This job was posted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022)

     

