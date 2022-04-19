Business Report editorial department job openings

Reporter

Overview: Baton Rouge Business Report, the leading source of news and analysis for Baton Rouge area businesses, professionals and community leaders, is hiring a REPORTER who craves breaking news and sparking community conversations.

The goal: This reporter will create insightful and interesting content—explaining “why it matters” and “what’s next”—for Daily Report, our twice weekday daily newsletter, as well as Business Report, a monthly print magazine.

Big picture: We are looking for a skilled writer who has a passion telling original stories and embrace innovative ways to cover the news. Requirements include:

Producing daily content for Daily Report AM and Daily Report PM newsletters that feature stories, analysis and scoops that matter most to our core audience

A passion for exploring key issues facing the Baton Rouge area, its quality of life and the business community

The flexibility to embrace change—particularly in how we connect with our audience—as the media industry continues to evolve

The details: Ideal candidates will be self-driven and have the following skills:

Living in Baton Rouge isn’t a requirement, but it’s critical to have familiarity with the local market, including business, local politics and key social/quality of life issues

Experience covering news

Strong reporting skills, a willingness to ask difficult questions and comfort working in a fast-paced news environment and on deadline

Excellent sources or a proven record of developing sources

Passion for breaking news and explaining how a story impacts the reader

Ability to write long-form profiles and explanatory journalism

Understanding the stories that resonate most with our audience

The package:

Competitive salary

Health, dental and vision insurance

Health and childcare cafeteria plans

401K

Vacation, personal days and company holidays

Professional learning and development programs

Discounted health club membership

Commitment to an open and inclusive work culture

Potential to work remote

To apply: Interested applicants should send a resume, writing samples and three references via email to Executive Editor JR Ball at jrball@businessreport.com or by mail to 9029 Jefferson Highway, Suite 300, Baton Rouge LA 70809

(This job was posted on Tuesday, April 19, 2022)