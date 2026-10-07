Education & Workforce Are the best workplaces getting stricter? October 7, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Gresham Smith emphasizes that accountability conversations can be candid without becoming adversarial. Its six-month Blueprint for Supervisory Excellence program gives managers training in how to communicate expectations and address problems productively. Photography by Don Kadaior Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Some of Baton Rouge’s top employers are finding that greater accountability can make work feel fairer—not harsher. For years, Pelican Credit Union worked to build the kind of culture employers like to advertise: flexible, understanding and accommodating when life got in the way. Then flexibility began creating problems of its own. In the years after This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects