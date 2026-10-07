Education & Workforce

Are the best workplaces getting stricter?

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By Dillon Lowe
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Gresham Smith emphasizes that accountability conversations can be candid without becoming adversarial. Its six-month Blueprint for Supervisory Excellence program gives managers training in how to communicate expectations and address problems productively. Photography by Don Kadaior
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Some of Baton Rouge’s top employers are finding that greater accountability can make work feel fairer—not harsher. For years, Pelican Credit Union worked to build the kind of culture employers like to advertise: flexible, understanding and accommodating when life got in the way. Then flexibility began creating problems of its own. In the years after

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