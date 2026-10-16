Economic Development

Another month, another revenue dip for Baton Rouge casinos

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel. (File photo)
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Baton Rouge’s casino market cooled for the fourth consecutive month in September, with revenue falling 4.2% from August as all three of the Capital Region’s gaming properties posted month-over-month declines. The three Baton Rouge casinos generated a combined $22.3 million in September, down from $23.3 million in August but up 10.7% from $20.1 million in

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