Economic Development Another month, another revenue dip for Baton Rouge casinos October 16, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Bally’s Baton Rouge Casino & Hotel. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge’s casino market cooled for the fourth consecutive month in September, with revenue falling 4.2% from August as all three of the Capital Region’s gaming properties posted month-over-month declines. The three Baton Rouge casinos generated a combined $22.3 million in September, down from $23.3 million in August but up 10.7% from $20.1 million in This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects