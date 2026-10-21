Entrepreneurship & Small Business

An insurer with a major Louisiana presence is being acquired for $200M

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By Dillon Lowe
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A $200 million deal to acquire an established homeowners insurer with a significant Louisiana presence is being viewed as another encouraging development for the state’s recovering insurance market, though regulators say it’s too early to determine what the transaction might mean for the market at large. Seattle-based Porch Group announced Oct. 13 that it has

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