Entrepreneurship & Small Business An insurer with a major Louisiana presence is being acquired for $200M October 21, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/MicroStockHub Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A $200 million deal to acquire an established homeowners insurer with a significant Louisiana presence is being viewed as another encouraging development for the state’s recovering insurance market, though regulators say it’s too early to determine what the transaction might mean for the market at large. Seattle-based Porch Group announced Oct. 13 that it has This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects