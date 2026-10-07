Education & Workforce An end to culture theater October 7, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google MAPP. Photography by Don Kadair Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. What employees really value when it comes to benefits, perks and the way work gets done. The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition has tried plenty of ways to make life a little easier for its employees. There was a $500 clothing stipend, intended to help workers meet the nonprofit’s professional dress standards. There was another $500 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects