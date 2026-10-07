Education & Workforce

An end to culture theater

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By Dillon Lowe
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What employees really value when it comes to benefits, perks and the way work gets done. The Baton Rouge Youth Coalition has tried plenty of ways to make life a little easier for its employees. There was a $500 clothing stipend, intended to help workers meet the nonprofit’s professional dress standards. There was another $500

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