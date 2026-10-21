Economic Development

Amazon’s holiday hiring push includes 4,000 Louisiana jobs

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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To prepare for the holiday season, Amazon plans to hire over 300,000 people nationwide for seasonal, part-time, and full-time work, including 4,000 jobs in Louisiana. The company announced this week that it will post jobs weekly from October through December across Amazon’s U.S. operations network, with some seasonal employees having opportunities to transition into full-time

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