Economic Development Amazon’s holiday hiring push includes 4,000 Louisiana jobs October 21, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Jean Suplicy Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. To prepare for the holiday season, Amazon plans to hire over 300,000 people nationwide for seasonal, part-time, and full-time work, including 4,000 jobs in Louisiana. The company announced this week that it will post jobs weekly from October through December across Amazon’s U.S. operations network, with some seasonal employees having opportunities to transition into full-time This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll How do you expect the congressional midterm elections to play out? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects