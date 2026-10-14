Restaurants & Retail

After council rejection, BJ’s seeks a path forward in Gonzales

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The economic development district tied to a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club in Gonzales is not necessarily dead after failing to get city council approval Monday, but city officials say the company must first determine whether enough support exists to revive the proposal. City of Gonzales Chief of Staff Wade Petite tells Daily Report that the

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