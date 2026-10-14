Restaurants & Retail After council rejection, BJ’s seeks a path forward in Gonzales October 14, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/gsheldon Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The economic development district tied to a proposed BJ’s Wholesale Club in Gonzales is not necessarily dead after failing to get city council approval Monday, but city officials say the company must first determine whether enough support exists to revive the proposal. City of Gonzales Chief of Staff Wade Petite tells Daily Report that the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects