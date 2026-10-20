Real Estate A shift is underway in the Greater Baton Rouge housing market October 20, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/carlofranco Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Greater Baton Rouge housing market is showing signs of shifting toward buyers as homes take longer to sell and sellers offer concessions to move homes amid affordability pressures. Closed sales remained essentially flat in September as new listings, pending sales, and home prices all dropped. According to the latest figures from the Greater Baton This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What is the most important step data center developers should take to earn greater public trust? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects