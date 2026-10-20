Real Estate

A shift is underway in the Greater Baton Rouge housing market

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Greater Baton Rouge housing market is showing signs of shifting toward buyers as homes take longer to sell and sellers offer concessions to move homes amid affordability pressures. Closed sales remained essentially flat in September as new listings, pending sales, and home prices all dropped. According to the latest figures from the Greater Baton

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