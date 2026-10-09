Education & WorkforcePolitics & Policy

A ‘LaPolitics’ Q&A with House Education Chair Laurie Schlegel

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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What do you think are the main drivers causing Louisiana student test scores to rise? House Education Chair Laurie Schlegel: A great deal of credit goes to Superintendent Cade Brumley, who was hired in 2020 and built a strong team with a clear vision. He worked with the Legislature to implement reforms focused on the

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