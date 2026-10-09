Education & WorkforcePolitics & Policy A ‘LaPolitics’ Q&A with House Education Chair Laurie Schlegel October 9, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/adamkaz Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. What do you think are the main drivers causing Louisiana student test scores to rise? House Education Chair Laurie Schlegel: A great deal of credit goes to Superintendent Cade Brumley, who was hired in 2020 and built a strong team with a clear vision. He worked with the Legislature to implement reforms focused on the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Which approach would you trust most to forecast a hurricane’s path and intensity? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects