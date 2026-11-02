Law A federal grand jury is investigating a Prairieville sign company for alleged bid rigging November 2, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock/korawat thatinchan) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A federal grand jury investigation targeting the owner of a Prairieville sign company has prompted a judge to suspend a civil racketeering lawsuit accusing the company of orchestrating a yearslong bid rigging and kickback scheme across the Gulf South. Morgan Descant, owner of Deep South Signs, has received documentation from the U.S. Department of Justice This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects