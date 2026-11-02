Law

A federal grand jury is investigating a Prairieville sign company for alleged bid rigging

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By Dillon Lowe
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A federal grand jury investigation targeting the owner of a Prairieville sign company has prompted a judge to suspend a civil racketeering lawsuit accusing the company of orchestrating a yearslong bid rigging and kickback scheme across the Gulf South. Morgan Descant, owner of Deep South Signs, has received documentation from the U.S. Department of Justice

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