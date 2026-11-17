More neighbors could be coming to a stretch of Highway 929 where subdivision plans are beginning to stack up.

Roughly a month after Ascension Parish planners approved the 83-lot Daigle Pointe subdivision, another developer is seeking permission to build 45 homes nearby.

The Planning Commission is scheduled to consider the preliminary plat for Maple Glen this evening—a proposal that would bring the number of residential lots receiving preliminary approval in unincorporated Ascension since its development moratorium ended in 2022 to 388.

The proposed development would occupy approximately 15 acres on the south side of La. 929, east of Daigle Road and adjacent to the existing Christy Place subdivision.

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Covington-based H1 Associates is listed as the developer, with Quality Engineering & Surveying serving as the applicant.

Plans call for 45 residential lots with a minimum size of 6,250 square feet. The development would include 20 lots with widths of approximately 50 feet, 10 lots in the 60-foot range and 15 lots in the 70-foot range.

The development would also include 1.94 acres of dedicated park space.

Plans show two proposed detention ponds and a connection to the neighboring Christy Place subdivision.

The proposal comes roughly a month after the Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for Daigle Pointe, an 83-lot residential subdivision near the intersection of Daigle Road and La. 929.

That approval came with conditions requiring a second access point along Daigle Road and completion of a planned roundabout at the intersection before certificates of occupancy could be issued.

The roundabout is expected to move toward bidding and construction in early 2027, according to parish planning documents.

A traffic impact study for Maple Glen estimates the development would generate 46 vehicle trips during the afternoon peak hour.

The study determined that no additional turn lanes would be required at the subdivision’s proposed entrance along La. 929. However, it recommends traffic signal timing adjustments at the intersection of Airline Highway and Highway 929.

The study also found that the Daigle Road intersection would operate at acceptable levels even if the planned roundabout were not completed.

If approved, Maple Glen would become the fifth residential subdivision to receive preliminary plat approval in unincorporated Ascension Parish since the parish lifted its development moratorium in 2022. The four previously approved developments—Gateway Farms, Harvest Fields, The Farm and Daigle Pointe—represent a combined 343 proposed residential lots. Maple Glen would bring that total to 388 lots.