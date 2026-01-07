Voices: The Capital Region’s greatest attributes

Ask a resident about the Capital Region’s single greatest strength, and it’s hard not to find someone who will default to answering with “Our people.” But there’s more to it than that. Here’s what local leaders say make those bonds so strong.

INGENUITY

“We have one of the most productive workforces in the country, and it’s because our folks are multitalented in layered ways. They grow up tinkering with farm equipment, hunting and fishing. The challenges we’re exposed to in this part of the country allow us to think about problems in a very innovative way. If you’re a fisher stuck on a boat somewhere and you’re 20 miles from a highway, you’ve gotta find a solution. I call it Cajun-uity. We’ve figured out how to apply it to all the things we produce here, from isopropyl alcohol to fertilizer. I don’t think we have enough swagger about that as a people.”

—Lori Melancon, president and CEO, Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership

CULTURAL HERITAGE

“We have a long history of learning from the hardworking people who came before us and a dedication to keeping their traditions alive. Our grandparents grew up appreciating the richness of our land, and passed down farming and fishing skills. We learn from our parents how to make the dishes we love to eat. Even in the way we celebrate everything through food, there’s a sense of nostalgia and a deep connection with our pasts.”

—Paul Dupré, owner and chef, Elsie’s Plate & Pie

CHARITABILITY

“When it comes to events and fundraising, people here show up. We are always down to party, and even more so if it’s for a good cause. Before I launched Night Market BTR and Table Story Communications, I was volunteering at different events and I saw how supportive the city is. They donate to charitable causes. They come out to the farmers market every Saturday, and the Blues Festival or 225 Fest every spring.”

—Laura Siu Nguyen, CEO of Table Story Communications

OUR SIZE

“When I first moved here, I felt like the city was simultaneously small enough to get to know your neighbors yet big enough to support a diverse collection of creative endeavors. Our community is a place where you can carve your own path, because it has the right amount of space for new ideas to flourish.”

—Garland Goodwin Wilson, artistic director, Of Moving Colors Productions

HOSPITALITY

“We are really good at it. When it comes to inviting visitors into our home, we roll out the red carpet. Visitors often have nothing but nice things to say about how good the food is or how welcoming Baton Rouge natives are. We’re proud of who we are, and we want other people to experience how great this city is.”

—Jonathan Grimes, president and CEO, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT SKILLS

“If you want to see if something works, test it in Baton Rouge. We have the assets of a big city with the proximity of a small town. Everybody is related, and you’re only three calls from the next opportunity.”

—Myra Richardson, chief development officer, Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and founder of Red Torch Consulting

