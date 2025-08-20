Episode 31: Is this Baton Rouge’s big moment?

Downtown Baton Rouge has already seen more than $3 billion in investment thanks to the first two master plans—revitalizing civic spaces, transforming underutilized properties, and injecting new life into the core.

But as stakeholders launch the third and most ambitious chapter yet, the stakes are higher—and the expectations unprecedented.

In this Strictly Business episode, we bringing together three essential voices to unpack the vision, strategy, and execution of Plan Baton Rouge III: Developer Mike Wampold, Baton Rouge Area Foundation President and CEO Chris Meyer and Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder.

We’ll explore Plan III’s “day‑one” approach—bringing shovel‑ready sites, partners and funding together immediately—paired with strategies to drive new housing, adaptive reuse and mixed‑use projects; ambitious riverfront activation ideas like parks, dining and entertainment; enhancements to the Raising Cane’s River Center; improved connectivity to vital corridors; and a clear roadmap for funding, accountability, safety, and preserving Baton Rouge’s unique character.

What’s the vision? What hurdles lie ahead? And by 2030, how will downtown feel different to residents, visitors, and local leaders? Tune in to find out.

