U.S. Lawns-Baton Rouge: “Your Turf, Our Lawn” mantra guides company in the commercial landscape market

A mother-son combination is unique when running a business of any kind, but that’s not the biggest differentiator for U.S. Lawns-Baton Rouge. Jamie and Alex Carruth believe the relationships they’ve built with their customers and the personal touch they provide is what sets them apart.

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Jamie Carruth and Alex Carruth, Co-owners Phone: 225.333.9275 Address: 7385 Alberta Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Website: uslawns.com/team533

“We are consistent, maintain communication, and provide quality,” Alex Carruth says. “We think of ourselves as ‘partners in growth’ with our customers. As a commercial landscape company, we service a variety of market verticals, such as medical, hospitality, Home Owners Associations, retail, multifamily and restaurants. The first thing customers will notice is the exterior of their property. If the property doesn’t look professional, it reflects poorly on them … and on us.”

U.S. Lawns understands the challenges faced by the typical business owner and will alert a manager or owner when maintenance issues arise. “Our crews are trained to alert us when there are safety issues, such as low hanging branches, drainage issues that could cause a slip or fall, or holes in the landscape that could be a trip hazard,” says Jamie Carruth, a retired educator and administrator.

“We were born and raised in Baton Rouge and take great pride in our city,” Alex adds. “Customers will see my face on site, not just the gardeners. Once we acquire a new customer, our goal is to build trust with the property owners and manager.” Put simply, U.S. Lawns-Baton Rouge ensures that its customers have one less thing to worry about.

They’re an independent woman-owned family business, but still benefit from being a U.S. Lawns franchisee. As such, the corporate office assists them with branding, vendor partnerships, mentorship and sharing of its proven processes and practices. For example, when pricing a large property, they can use a U.S. Lawns proprietary measuring and proposal system that uses satellite imagery to check boundaries, measure turf, and landscape to provide customers with a fair price that isn’t plucked out of thin air. “It’s an accurate way to provide our customers with a fair proposal,” Jamie says.

The team in Baton Rouge offers complete year-round landscape management programs that include basic landscape maintenance and lawn care along with irrigation. They have expanded their service portfolio to include landscape renovations, new installations, landscape lighting and chemical applications for turf and shrubs. They can even plan and implement landscape improvement and renovation projects, no matter how big or small. Additionally, any service can be custom-tailored to the unique needs of a commercial property.

It’s proven to be an undeniably successful business model. U.S. Lawns-Baton Rouge continues to expand, which they attribute to their customers’ loyalty and the U.S. Lawns-Baton Rouge team.