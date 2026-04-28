East Baton Rouge Parish School System sets the national standard for magnet education

Sponsored by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System was recently named National Magnet District of the Year by Magnet Schools of America during the organization’s annual conference in San Diego. Selected from a competitive field of 14 national finalists, the recognition highlights a school system that continues to redefine opportunity, innovation and academic excellence for families across the Capital Region.

For business leaders, community stakeholders and families alike, the award signals something important: The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is building a future-ready workforce by investing in high-quality educational pathways today.

Magnet programs have long served as a cornerstone of the district’s strategy to provide students with meaningful choices and specialized learning experiences. Through rigorous academics and career-focused themes, the district offers students the ability to explore passions, develop critical skills and prepare for college and careers in a rapidly changing economy.

With more than 28 competitive magnet programs across the parish, families can choose from a wide range of specialized opportunities tailored to student interests and strengths. Programs include pre-engineering, entrepreneurship, pre-medicine, visual and performing arts, renewable energy and environmental science, digital arts and technology, pre-law, foreign language immersion and Montessori.

These thematic academic pathways are designed to give parents intentional choice while providing students with a high-quality, cutting-edge education aligned with their learning styles, skills and future goals.

The district’s national recognition also reflects a commitment to inclusion and access. Magnet programs are designed to bring students together from across the parish, creating vibrant learning communities where collaboration, diversity and high expectations thrive.

Superintendent LaMont Cole praised the achievement as a reflection of the district’s shared vision and determination. He noted that the honor represents a commitment to innovation, diversity and academic excellence, crediting students, educators and leaders across the system for making the recognition possible.

Several schools helped showcase the district’s excellence on the national stage. Liberty Magnet High presented “Ctrl Alt Delete Cybersecurity Games,” an initiative that engages students through interactive cybersecurity learning while fostering leadership skills. Scotlandville Middle Pre-Engineering Academy highlighted “Survival by Design,” a project that applies the engineering design process to reimagine the secret annex featured in The Diary of Anne Frank. In addition, Baton Rouge Magnet High School Principal Nanette McCann was recognized as a finalist for Magnet School Principal of the Year.

These accomplishments demonstrate that East Baton Rouge Parish students are not only succeeding academically, but they are also innovating, presenting, competing and leading on a national level. Learn more at ebrmagnet.org.