Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The myth about honey and allergies

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Many people turn to local honey as a natural allergy remedy, but the idea doesn’t hold up scientifically. While the theory suggests that consuming local pollen builds immunity, the pollen in honey is not the same type that triggers seasonal allergies. Airborne pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds causes symptoms, while honey contains heavier, less relevant pollen in small, inconsistent amounts. Studies show no real improvement in allergy symptoms from eating honey. While honey can soothe a sore throat, proven treatments like antihistamines, nasal sprays, saline rinses, and immunotherapy are far more effective options for relief.

Learn more about honey and allergies.