Gallagher Insurance, Risk Management & Consulting: A reputation built on professionalism, honesty and trust

Founded in 1927, Gallagher has grown into a global enterprise with nearly 71,000 employees, more than 1,300 offices and clients in over 130 countries. This sustained growth reflects the company’s expansive capabilities, consistent client focus and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations worldwide with responsive, insight‑driven solutions.

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As one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms, Gallagher has built a meaningful and lasting presence in Louisiana. With roots in the state stretching back several decades, the company has evolved into Louisiana’s largest broker, serving organizations across industries with integrated solutions spanning employee benefits, HR consulting, retirement and financial wellness and comprehensive risk management.

CONNECT WITH US Top executives: Mike Yoder and Brad Fife, Louisiana Area Presidents Phone: 225.336.3200 Address: 4041 Essen Lane, Suite 400, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Website: AJG.com/Louisiana

Gallagher’s journey in Louisiana began with the acquisition of a Baton Rouge firm, which paved the way for expansion into New Orleans, Monroe and other regions across the state. Through continued investment and the integration of local talent, the company has cultivated a network of 24 offices statewide. This broad footprint allows Gallagher to combine global expertise with deep local insight, ensuring organizations benefit from world‑class resources paired with a clear understanding of Louisiana’s unique business landscape.

Gallagher provides integrated support across Gallagher Benefit Services and Gallagher Global Brokerage, giving organizations a single, strategic partner for people and risk needs. Clients across Louisiana rely on Gallagher for insurance placement, property‑casualty programs, data‑driven employee benefits strategies, workforce consulting, compliance guidance, retirement plan advisory and financial wellbeing solutions. Investments in data analytics, forensic accounting and emerging risk modeling ensure clients receive detailed, forward‑looking guidance tailored to their operational realities.

As one of the world’s largest insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting firms, Gallagher has built a meaningful and lasting presence in Louisiana.

Gallagher supports clients in key Louisiana industries, including manufacturing, agribusiness, higher education, public sector, energy, aerospace, entertainment and life sciences. The company offers thought leadership on emerging issues such as cyber risk, healthcare trends, marine construction, AI‑driven exposures and social inflation, pressures that shape the state’s evolving risk and insurance environment.

A defining feature of Gallagher’s success is its commitment to culture. Guided by The Gallagher Way, a set of 25 principles emphasizing ethics, integrity, service and respect, the company fosters a workplace centered on professionalism, empathy and local connection. This cultural foundation reinforces long‑term relationships and supports the firm’s reputation as a trusted partner.

Beyond business, Gallagher maintains a strong community presence. Employees actively engage in local initiatives ranging from charitable fundraisers to hurricane-relief efforts, demonstrating the firm’s dedication to the communities they serve.

Positioned for continued growth, Gallagher remains focused on delivering client‑centric service enhanced by global resources. The firm’s blend of local expertise, technical capabilities and longstanding values reinforces its role as a leading partner for Louisiana organizations seeking comprehensive insurance, risk management and consulting solutions.