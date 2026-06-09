It’s geaux time! Align your business with the Tigers

Special Promotion

This August, be a part of our highly anticipated annual Tiger Pride issue and align your business with the culture and tradition of the Tigers. Whether it’s brand awareness or a product promotion, this is a great opportunity to grow your company.

Tiger Pride is one of our most celebrated special sections, known for its standout coverage, spirited storytelling, and strong connection with LSU fans and readers throughout the year. It’s published in the August issue of 225 Magazine and is also mailed to the homes and offices of Business Report subscribers.

From game-day energy to community pride, every page reflects the passion of Tiger Nation. Don’t miss your chance to be included in this iconic issue coming this August. Click here to promote your business and get started today.