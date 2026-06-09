ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Premier corner in Baton Rouge

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale at 1005 North Blvd, strategically situated at a high-profile triple-corner intersection, this ±1.22-acre site delivers over 626 feet of frontage and exceptional visibility along one of the region’s most heavily trafficked corridors. Surrounded by the city’s most recognized landmarks and cultural institutions, the site sits minutes from the core of Louisiana’s capital, offering a level of accessibility and prestige that is difficult to replicate. The property is zoned C2 Heavy Commercial.

For details, click here or contact Alex Ruch at 225.485.0238.