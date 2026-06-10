Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: How health overconfidence is hurting men

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

A recent poll found that 65% of men believe they’re healthier than other men. Statistically, that can’t be true, but it may explain why so many skip preventive care. The reality is that conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and some cancers can develop without obvious symptoms. That’s why annual checkups matter. A yearly physical can identify potential concerns before they become bigger problems. Mental health deserves attention, too. Stress, anxiety, and burnout aren’t signs of weakness. Don’t assume “fine” means healthy. A simple checkup today can help protect your health tomorrow.

Learn more about men’s health.