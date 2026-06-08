LSU Foundation: Krista Raney to step into president & CEO role

Sponsored by LSU Foundation

2026 Capital Region 500 honoree Krista Raney will succeed fellow honoree Rob Stuart as president and CEO of the LSU Foundation effective July 1. Raney currently serves as executive vice president of development and has had a 16-year tenure with the LSU Foundation. Beginning July 1, Stuart will continue his role as president and CEO of LSU REFF in a part-time capacity.

Raney earned a bachelor’s degree and an MBA from LSU and is a Certified Fund Raising Executive through the Association of Fundraising Professionals. She was honored as one of the top Forty Under 40 in Baton Rouge in 2017, was the Baton Rouge chapter of American Fundraising Professionals’ 2022 Outstanding Professional Fundraiser and was named to the Business Report’s 2023 Influential Women in Business. She serves on the boards of the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and South Louisiana Affiliate of Teach for America.