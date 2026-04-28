UCB expands in Ascension Parish with new Gonzales location

Sponsored by United Community Bank (UCB)

United Community Bank (UCB) is expanding its presence in Ascension Parish with the upcoming relocation of its Main Street at Pelican Point branch to a new, full-service branch at Heritage Crossing in Gonzales. Located conveniently at 625 West Hwy. 30, Suite F. The new location is designed to provide enhanced accessibility and improved customer experience.

After 17 years at its current location, the move represents a strategic investment in a more modern facility with expanded capabilities, and a more efficient layout to better serve customers. The new location will also feature a drive-up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM), allowing customers to complete full-service banking transactions from their vehicle with extended service hours beyond traditional lobby hours.

With five locations throughout the Greater Baton Rouge area, UCB remains focused on relationship-driven banking, where local decision-making and personal service are at the center of every customer interaction.

UCB anticipates its final day of operation at the Pelican Point location will be May 13, with the new Heritage Crossing branch expected to open on May 19.

Learn more about United Community Bank’s services and upcoming opening at the new Heritage Crossing location.