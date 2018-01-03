Take a sneak peek inside the LSU Center for River Studies before it opens next month

January 3, 2018 | Real Estate
Located at The Water Campus, the LSU Center for River Studies spans more than 45,500-square-feet, including nearly 10,000 square feet of interactive educational exhibits.

LSU Center for River Studies

​100 Terrace Ave.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TIM MUELLER

Architect: Mougeot Architecture

Owner: Partnership between LSU and Coastal Protection Restoration Authority

Contractor: Stuart & Co. General Contractors

Cost: $18 million

Completed: February 2018

Use: Research and education facility

Form follows function: “This state-of-the-art facility is a comprehensive, integrated physical modeling center that will serve both as a research hub for study of the lower Mississippi River and as an educational facility. The model will provide visual calibration and validation of complex computer models, and will directly facilitate CPRA’s mission and our state Coastal Master Plan. This is a unique collaboration. CPRA is paying for all of the design, construction and construction management, and we will maintain ownership of what’s inside the building—the river model, the exhibits, and all audio/visual equipment—but we will donate the building itself to LSU.”
—CPRA Executive Director Michael Ellis

