We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

No real estate sector has been harder hit by the pandemic than retail, and its recovery depends on tenant-landlord compromise and the willingness of consumers to get out and spend.