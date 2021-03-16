Tuesday, March 16, 2021 InsiderPoliticsReal Estate Planning Commission approves rezoning of 37-acre Pecue property By Caitie Burkes - March 16, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print The Planning Commission approved rezoning the nearly 37 acres on Pecue Lane, near Interstate 10 and Ward Creek shown here. (Google Maps image) The Planning Commission has approved plans to rezone nearly 37 acres of Pecue Lane near Ward’s Creek for commercial warehousing use. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in