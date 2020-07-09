Design: The River Center Branch Library is multi-use downtown facility with a rooftop that offers great views of Baton Rouge.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR