Design: River Center Branch Library

The new 48,316-square-foot River Center Branch Library overlooks North Boulevard Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. The four-story structure has dedicated spaces for children, teens and adults. (Tim Mueller)

Design: The River Center Branch Library is multi-use downtown facility with a rooftop that offers great views of Baton Rouge.