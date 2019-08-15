The $230 million Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital was designed by HKS in Dallas and built by Brasfield & Gorrie from Nashville.

Architect: HKS (Dallas office)

Contractor: Brasfield & Gorrie (Nashville office)

Cost: $230 million

Scheduled completion: October

Use: Inpatient pediatric care

Location: 8300 Constantin Boulevard

Form follows function

“Every inch of the Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital was designed from the ground up to help patients and their families through the most tender moments of their lives. The colorful and interactive Harmonic Grove canopy creates a soothing and playful environment from the moment families arrive at the entrance. Inside, each floor is modeled after a different Louisiana ecosystem with unique colors and animal mascots. The thoughtful and collaborative design makes families feel at home. No detail was overlooked when designing this beacon of hope and healing for all of Louisiana’s children.”

—Dr. Trey Dunbar, president, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health