Owner: Guaranty Corporation

Location: 10988 North Harrells Ferry Road, Suite 12

Architect: Hance Hughes AIA

Contractor: OBRECO Constructors (Tyson O’Brien)

Interior designer: Tiek & Co.

Completed: March 2018

Use: Commercial office space for Gatorworks

Form follows function…

“Our new space has been transformative for our digital marketing agency. Until now, I did not quite appreciate what an inspiring, creative space can do for a team’s morale, productivity and overall happiness. As a digital-first agency, we take our work seriously but we have fun while doing it. It was important that our physical space reflects the Gatorworks culture. To do that, we needed an updated layout with the right mix of private and collaboration spaces to facilitate our creativity. We wanted to showcase local talent, so working with local businesses on this project was a no-brainer, and we’re thrilled with the results.”