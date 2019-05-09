Design: Louisiana Associated General Contractors

By
-
Insider
Design Louisiana Associated Builders and Contractors
The Louisiana Associated General Contractors has been headquartered in downtown Baton Rouge since the early 1990s, but its North Street building—built about 10 years before LAGC moved into it—was in bad need of a renovation when the association undertook the project early last year. (Tim Mueller)
We're glad you are enjoying Business Report. To continue reading, sign up for ALL-ACCESS
Owner: Louisiana Associated General Contractors Architect: GraceHebert Architects Contractor: Stuart & Company General Contractors Cost: $2 million Completed: November 2018 Use: Headquart…

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR