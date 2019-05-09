Design: Louisiana Associated General Contractors

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

Owner: Louisiana Associated General Contractors

Architect: GraceHebert Architects

Contractor: Stuart & Company General Contractors

Cost: $2 million

Completed: November 2018

Use: Headquarters office of the Louisiana Associated General Contractors

Location: 666 North St.

Form follows function…

“What we did was turn an old, non-functional 6,000-square-foot building into a new, vibrant, fully functional headquarters; of which our members are very proud. The new building gives the association more meeting space, with top of the line video conferencing capabilities. We can record webinars, live-stream our education sessions and our many meetings. We also tied our headquarters building with our Shreveport headquarters building so that we can simultaneously hold functions in both locations and stream for both locations to see. It has brought LAGC to the next generation in meeting conferencing.”