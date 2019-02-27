Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.

Owner: Dr. Todd Howell and Kirk Kepper

Location: 8485 Bluebonnet Boulevard

Contractor: Fred Matthews Jr.

Architect: Carmen Scully

Cost: $3 million

Completed: Nov. 1, 2018

Use: Cosmetic and aesthetic medical facility, and Medicine Laser Institute

(a Louisiana proprietary school)

Form follows function…

“Even from the street, The Aesthetic Medicine and Anti-Aging Clinic of Louisiana looks like a facility typically seen in Beverly Hills and Miami. But that was the intent from the original design planning done by my partner, Kirk Kepper, and Trends by Design owner Carmen Scully. From the oversized polished white tile flooring to the glass cosmetic retail area, consideration was given to the finest detail in this total renovation. This attention to detail has taken our business, originally started in 2009, to a whole new level because of our new frontage on Bluebonnet and a greatly improved physical layout. Whether a client is coming for a cosmetic procedure or just a routine injection for hormone replacement therapy, the experience is designed to be more enjoyable with a strong focus on maintaining client privacy.”