For the high-end segment of the Baton Rouge residential market, 2019 was a good year, according to local real estate agents who specialize in the area’s priciest properties.
The two most expensive homes on this year’s top 10 list sold for well over $3 million, which would have been unheard of just a few years ago.
Perhaps more significantly, No. 2 on the list—a nearly 7,700-square-foot home in the Country Club of Louisiana—fetched a whopping $445 per square foot.
“The market is really good right now,” says Gloria Carter of Amelia Fine Properties. “I had one of my best years ever.”
But while sales price data and anecdotal assessments like Carter’s suggest the high-end segment of the market is as strong as ever, there are currently more than 90 homes for sale with price tags of $1 million or more.
That’s a three-year supply of inventory, which, also, is unheard of in this market.
So, how to explain the paradox?
For one, while there may be a glut of million-dollar homes for sale in Baton Rouge, there’s not an oversupply of multimillion dollar homes in pristine, move-in condition, and there are enough buyers looking for those truly top-of-the-line properties to drive the prices up.
Another reason is that there are more million-dollar properties spread throughout the market in developments that either didn’t exist in the past or would not have had homes with such steep asking prices.
“I think when you’re looking at that record inventory of $1 million homes, you’re looking at the good, the bad and the ugly,” says Quita Cutrer, of Burns and Co., who sold several of the most expensive homes on the list last year. “You have to look at where houses are located and realize that if someone built a $2 million home in a $500,000 neighborhood it’s going to take longer to sell than if it were in Bocage.”
Indeed, Bocage continues to be one of the hottest neighborhoods in Baton Rouge, with some of the highest prices in the market.
Unlike in previous years, however, only one of the top 10 homes last year was located in the subdivision. Ditto for the Country Club of Louisiana, which in years past had several of the most expensive home sales.
Instead, the priciest sale in the market in 2019 was in Zachary—a more-than 18,000-square-foot estate sitting on 47 acres. Others were spread throughout the market.
$3.5 million
22784 Ligon Road
List: $3.99 million
Subdivision: Oak Grove Estates, Zachary
Living space: 18,416 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 6 full, 3 partial
Year built: 2015
Seller: Bankruptcy estate of Michael A. Worley
Buyer: Collis B. Temple III
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Quita Cutrer
Closing date: Oct. 25
$3.4 million
19614 S. Muirfield Circle
List: $3.9 million
Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana
Living space: 7,637 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7
Year built: 2000 (est.)
Seller: Richard Dodson
Buyer: Alexis K. Freeman
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Ruthie Golden
Closing date: June 20
$2.4 million
6936 Woodstock Drive
List: Sold before processing
Subdivision: Bocage
Living space: 7,690 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial
Year built: 2009
Seller: Stanley Bienasz and Diane Brewster Bienasz
Buyer: Jeffrey Jenkins
Listing agent: Gloria Carter
Buyer’s agent: Gloria Carter
Closing date: June 5
$1.8 million
3267 E. Lakeshore Drive
List: $1.99 million
Subdivision: University Gardens
Living space: 5,040 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial
Year built: 1991
Seller: Walker Investments LLC (David W. Walker)
Buyer: Jason A. Borne and Jennifer Rae Borne
Listing agent: Candace Walker
Buyer’s agent: Quita Cutrer
Closing date: Oct. 11
$1.77 million
846 Myrtle Hill Drive
List: $2.45 million
Subdivision: The Myrtles
Living space: 7,657 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 partial
Year built: 1991
Seller: Anthony S. Ioppolo and Susan H. Ioppolo
Buyer: Mohit and Anjali Vij
Listing agent: Quita Cutrer
Buyer’s agent: Diana Sutherland
Closing date: March 18
$1.72 million
6670 Burden Lane
List: $1.75 million
Subdivision: Moss Side Plantation
Living space: 6,554 square feet
Bedrooms: 6
Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial
Year built: 1992
Seller: David Richardson Builder Inc.
Buyer: James Sidney Lawton III
Listing agent: David Richardson
Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Sotile
Closing date: September 18
$1.7 million
7151 Lanes End
List: $1.7 million
Subdivision: Settlement at Willow Grove
Living space: 5,557 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial
Year built: 2019
Seller: David Richardson Builder Inc.
Buyer: Drew Pelton and Karen Faye Musemeche Pelton
Listing agent: David Richardson
Buyer’s agent: Danna Strange
Closing date: October 3
$1.55 million
9669 Highland Road
List: $1.59 million
Subdivision: Dutch Highlands
Living space: 5,203 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial
Year built: 1993
Seller: Ronald T. Turner and Mary Catherine Conway Turner
Buyer: Michael K. Leggett
Listing agent: Ann Mullins
Buyer’s agent: Michael Leggett
Closing date: July 16
$1.55 million
15631 Philemon Thomas Court
List: $1.66 million
Subdivision: Highland Lakes
Living space: 6,164 square feet
Bedrooms: 5
Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial
Year built: 1996
Seller: Terry Weldon Hodges and Tommye Jeanne Brown Hodges
Buyer: Christopher Bryan Thomas and Amanda Jill Meckes
Listing agent: Katy Kleinpeter Caldwell
Buyer’s agent: Gwen Viccellio
Closing date: June 27
$1.47 million
6123 Moss Side Lane
List: $1.5 million
Subdivision: Moss Side Plantation
Living space: 4,763 square feet
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial
Year built: 2008
Seller: Charles A. Landry
Buyer: Kenneth M. Blue III and Ainsley Harrington Blue
Listing agent: Mary Kay Brown
Buyer’s agent: Melissa Landers
Closing date: May 24