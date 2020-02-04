The Baton Rouge high-end home market had a good yeart in 2019, according to agents who market the area's priciest residential real estate.

For the high-end segment of the Baton Rouge residential market, 2019 was a good year, according to local real estate agents who specialize in the area’s priciest properties.

The two most expensive homes on this year’s top 10 list sold for well over $3 million, which would have been unheard of just a few years ago.

Perhaps more significantly, No. 2 on the list—a nearly 7,700-square-foot home in the Country Club of Louisiana—fetched a whopping $445 per square foot.

“The market is really good right now,” says Gloria Carter of Amelia Fine Properties. “I had one of my best years ever.”

But while sales price data and anecdotal assessments like Carter’s suggest the high-end segment of the market is as strong as ever, there are currently more than 90 homes for sale with price tags of $1 million or more.

That’s a three-year supply of inventory, which, also, is unheard of in this market.

So, how to explain the paradox?

For one, while there may be a glut of million-dollar homes for sale in Baton Rouge, there’s not an oversupply of multimillion dollar homes in pristine, move-in condition, and there are enough buyers looking for those truly top-of-the-line properties to drive the prices up.

Another reason is that there are more million-dollar properties spread throughout the market in developments that either didn’t exist in the past or would not have had homes with such steep asking prices.

“I think when you’re looking at that record inventory of $1 million homes, you’re looking at the good, the bad and the ugly,” says Quita Cutrer, of Burns and Co., who sold several of the most expensive homes on the list last year. “You have to look at where houses are located and realize that if someone built a $2 million home in a $500,000 neighborhood it’s going to take longer to sell than if it were in Bocage.”

Indeed, Bocage continues to be one of the hottest neighborhoods in Baton Rouge, with some of the highest prices in the market.

Unlike in previous years, however, only one of the top 10 homes last year was located in the subdivision. Ditto for the Country Club of Louisiana, which in years past had several of the most expensive home sales.

Instead, the priciest sale in the market in 2019 was in Zachary—a more-than 18,000-square-foot estate sitting on 47 acres. Others were spread throughout the market.

$3.5 million

22784 Ligon Road

List: $3.99 million

Subdivision: Oak Grove Estates, Zachary

Living space: 18,416 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 6 full, 3 partial

Year built: 2015

Seller: Bankruptcy estate of Michael A. Worley

Buyer: Collis B. Temple III

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Quita Cutrer

Closing date: Oct. 25

$3.4 million

19614 S. Muirfield Circle

List: $3.9 million

Subdivision: Country Club of Louisiana

Living space: 7,637 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7

Year built: 2000 (est.)

Seller: Richard Dodson

Buyer: Alexis K. Freeman

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Ruthie Golden

Closing date: June 20

$2.4 million

6936 Woodstock Drive

List: Sold before processing

Subdivision: Bocage

Living space: 7,690 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms : 6 full, 1 partial

Year built: 2009

Seller: Stanley Bienasz and Diane Brewster Bienasz

Buyer: Jeffrey Jenkins

Listing agent: Gloria Carter

Buyer’s agent: Gloria Carter

Closing date: June 5

$1.8 million

3267 E. Lakeshore Drive

List: $1.99 million

Subdivision: University Gardens

Living space: 5,040 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 partial

Year built: 1991

Seller: Walker Investments LLC (David W. Walker)

Buyer: Jason A. Borne and Jennifer Rae Borne

Listing agent: Candace Walker

Buyer’s agent: Quita Cutrer

Closing date: Oct. 11

$1.77 million

846 Myrtle Hill Drive

List: $2.45 million

Subdivision: The Myrtles

Living space: 7,657 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 7 full, 1 partial

Year built: 1991

Seller: Anthony S. Ioppolo and Susan H. Ioppolo

Buyer: Mohit and Anjali Vij

Listing agent: Quita Cutrer

Buyer’s agent: Diana Sutherland

Closing date: March 18

$1.72 million

6670 Burden Lane

List: $1.75 million

Subdivision: Moss Side Plantation

Living space: 6,554 square feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6 full, 1 partial

Year built: 1992

Seller: David Richardson Builder Inc.

Buyer: James Sidney Lawton III

Listing agent: David Richardson

Buyer’s agent: Rebecca Sotile

Closing date: September 18

$1.7 million

7151 Lanes End

List: $1.7 million

Subdivision: Settlement at Willow Grove

Living space: 5,557 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5 full, 1 partial

Year built: 2019

Seller: David Richardson Builder Inc.

Buyer: Drew Pelton and Karen Faye Musemeche Pelton

Listing agent: David Richardson

Buyer’s agent: Danna Strange

Closing date: October 3

$1.55 million

9669 Highland Road

List: $1.59 million

Subdivision: Dutch Highlands

Living space: 5,203 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

Year built: 1993

Seller: Ronald T. Turner and Mary Catherine Conway Turner

Buyer: Michael K. Leggett

Listing agent: Ann Mullins

Buyer’s agent: Michael Leggett

Closing date: July 16

$1.55 million

15631 Philemon Thomas Court

List: $1.66 million

Subdivision: Highland Lakes

Living space: 6,164 square feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 4 full, 2 partial

Year built: 1996

Seller: Terry Weldon Hodges and Tommye Jeanne Brown Hodges

Buyer: Christopher Bryan Thomas and Amanda Jill Meckes

Listing agent: Katy Kleinpeter Caldwell

Buyer’s agent: Gwen Viccellio

Closing date: June 27

$1.47 million

6123 Moss Side Lane

List: $1.5 million

Subdivision: Moss Side Plantation

Living space: 4,763 square feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3 full, 2 partial

Year built: 2008

Seller: Charles A. Landry

Buyer: Kenneth M. Blue III and Ainsley Harrington Blue

Listing agent: Mary Kay Brown

Buyer’s agent: Melissa Landers