Tuesday, August 24, 2021 BusinessInsiderReal Estate Baton Rouge commercial leasing continues to increase By Julia-Claire Evans - August 24, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Commercial sales in Baton Rouge are higher than usual for the year, while commercial leasing is also trending higher. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in