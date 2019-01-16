2019 real estate: Too much Class A office space?

Might there be a glimmer of hope for a Baton Rouge Class A office market stymied in recent years by rising vacancies?

A segment of the commercial broker world are cautiously optimistic about 2019, predicting a “stable, but improving” outlook for Baton Rouge’s office scene. Much of the tempered optimism is traced to leasing prospects in late 2018 requesting more marketing information and planning tours—a sign, these agents believe, that translates to the market beginning to “right-size” after three years of Class A supply outpacing demand.

“The passage of the roads tax will generate jobs and create a positive outlook for Baton Rouge as a city moving forward, ready to do business,” says Jonann Stutzman, an agent with NAI/Latter & Blum, adding “quite a few” office leasing deals were signed in 2018’s fourth quarter.

Yet here’s the conundrum: With several Class A buildings under construction, will there be enough demand to solve the existing problem while also filling the new buildings?

What’s certain is it has been a tenant’s market for the past 36 months. Especially problematic has been downtown, where an over supply is being amplified by some tenants electing to relocate to the suburbs.

The preferred destination appears to be garden office buildings, which have been popular for more than a decade but have surged over the past five years. Smaller businesses, in particular, prefer this option, which not only gets them parking closer to their office but also a first-floor location.

Still, that doesn’t mean it’s doom and gloom for every Class A environment. United Plaza, with convenient access to I-10 and I-12, is performing the best in the market. The Acadian/College corridor also remains a strong office market, with an average Class A occupancy of more than 90%.

Moreover, there’s also the hope of waiting demand once newer Class A buildings—such as

@Highland, Riverhouse and the Commercial Properties office building at the Water Campus—come online.