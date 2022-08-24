Will forgiven student loans be taxable in Louisiana?

Thousands of Louisiana borrowers are eligible to have a portion of their student loan debt wiped out under a plan announced today by President Joe Biden. However, the plan does not cover private student loans.

According to USA Today Network, the president’s plan would cancel up to $10,000 in student debt for borrowers with a family income less than $125,000 and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants, which are awarded to students who have shown exceptional financial need.

The benefit likely won’t be taxable for Louisiana borrowers. State Department of Revenue officials are reviewing federal guidance before issuing their own formal guidelines, spokesperson Byron Henderson explains.

The federal tax code generally considers forgiven or canceled debt to be taxable income. The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 exempted student loan forgiveness under income-based repayment plans from federal taxation through 2025, though it still could be taxable in some states, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation.

More than 650,000 Louisiana residents are carrying a combined $22.5 billion in student loan debt, according to Education Data Initiative research.

Biden also extended the moratorium on federal student loan payments that was implemented during the coronavirus pandemic “one final time” through Dec. 31. When payments come back, they will be capped at 5% of monthly income for undergraduate loans.

