Seven steps: The many stages of DOTD’s project delivery process

(File photo)

Traffic complaints in the Capital Region are as common as crawfish, and the state Department of Transportation and Development often finds itself in the line of fire. The public is quick to demand solutions and criticize the slow-moving response. Their frustrations are justified, but massive infrastructure projects don’t just happen overnight. DOTD must follow a lengthy seven-stage process that includes feasibility and environmental studies, finding funding and final design requirements. The entire process can take years to complete. Check out an outline of the DOTD project delivery process below, with the Interstate 10 widening project as an example.

—Annie Ourso

Stage 0: Feasibility

A feasibility study is performed to identify at least one feasible concept, develop an initial cost estimate and determine whether the proposed project merits further consideration. Stage 0 takes one year on average to complete.

Stage 1: Planning/Environmental

The project undergoes a planning and environmental evaluation. As required by the National Environmental Policy Act, an environmental evaluation must be conducted and approved by the lead federal agency, which is usually the Federal Highway Administration. Stage 1 typically takes one to two years to complete.

Stage 2: Funding

A source of revenue must be identified to fund the design (Stage 3) and construction (Stage 5) of the project. The timeline for Stage 2 is indefinite, but if funding is available, State 2 requires no time.

Stage 3: Final Design Process

The design and development of the project is completed by finishing final plans and specifications, purchasing right-of-way, obtaining agreements for utility relocations, obtaining permits from regulatory agencies and, in some cases, mitigating environmental impacts such as purchasing wetlands from a wetlands bank. Stage 3 typically lasts one to three years.

Stage 4: Letting

The project is ready to be let for construction, and the bidding process is used to select a contractor. Stage 4 can take up to one year, but typically takes less.

Stage 5: Construction

Once the contractor is selected, the construction process begins. Stage 5 takes on average one to three years. Larger projects may take longer.

Stage 6: Operation

After construction, the project is continuously monitored for performance and maintenance. The utility of the project is measured through a data collection and evaluation system. Stage 6 goes on indefinitely, with routine and emergency maintenance being a large expense of the DOTD budget.

I-10 widening project from La. 415 to I-10/12 split

Total estimated cost: $350 million

STAGE 0: The feasibility study was completed in the summer of 2016 and cost approximately $2 million.

STAGE 1: The project is now in the environmental evaluation stage, which began in the fall of 2016. The assessment will take about 18 months. If an environmental impact statement is required, it will take longer. The maximum cost limit of Stage 1 is $2.9 million.

STAGE 2 AND 3: At the completion of Stage 1, the project can move forward with Stage 2 funding and Stage 3 design. Because the project is conducted in phases and the entire $350 million is not needed to begin, the design phase can proceed before total funding is secured. Design and other preconstruction activities could take two to three years, depending on funding availability.

STAGE 4: If funding is secured and all goes as planned, the first in a series of construction contracts in Stage 4 could be awarded in the summer of 2020, excluding the additional exit ramp from I-110 to Terrace Avenue, which is being pursued separately.

STAGE 5: Stage 5 construction would likely be handled through a series of independent projects over a six- to eight-year period, with traffic flow gradually improving as each project is completed. Construction is complicated because I-10 has to remain open to traffic throughout the entire process.

*Stage 0 and 1 costs are considerably higher than average due to the complexity of the I-10 widening project, which has several interchanges that require extensive traffic analyses. Further, construction phasing sequencing is also quite complex on this project.

**The timeline of the I-10 widening project depends heavily on funding. The process could move faster with more funding or be delayed due to lack of funding.

SOURCE: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development