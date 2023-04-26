Metro Council member, state lawmaker at odds over local exception to board rules

Current and former members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council are at odds over a proposed state law that would create a local exception to rules governing the makeup of fire and police civil service boards.

House Bill 134 by Rep. Denise Marcelle, a Baton Rouge Democrat and former Metro Council member, would authorize members of the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to hold a position of public employment that is not with the city and not prohibited by other laws. Marcelle says she wants to make clear that people can serve on multiple boards.

As far as she knows, the only person who would immediately be affected is Brandon Williams, who also serves on the Louisiana Housing Corporation’s board. Marcelle says a court already has ruled in Williams’ favor on that point, but she didn’t know that would happen when she pre-filed her bill.

Marcelle stresses that the bill would apply to anyone, not just Williams, who finds themself in the same situation. It’s hard to find qualified people willing to serve, she says.

“I made it a local bill because I wanted to correct the problem in Baton Rouge,” Marcelle says, noting that lawmakers have approved a similar exception for Houma. “Somebody [who represents another area] may not want that, and I didn’t want any pushback on my bill.”

Metro Council member Dwight Hudson has put an item on today’s agenda asking his colleagues to oppose the change. He says Williams is the only current board member who would be affected and says the parish is litigating his noncompliance with the state statute, adding that EBR doesn’t need to be treated any differently than other municipalities.

“This bill would allow unnecessary distractions by allowing service on multiple boards,” Hudson says via text.

The Baton Rouge Police Union called for Williams to step down from the civil service board last year, citing an arrest warrant issued in 2020.