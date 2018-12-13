Louisiana secretary of state diverted $90K to pay settlement



The Louisiana secretary of state’s office diverted more than $90,000 from computer system improvements to pay its share of a sexual misconduct settlement involving the agency’s former leader, Tom Schedler.



Dollars earmarked to upgrade software for business registrations, the state archives, the agency help desk and other systems were stripped. Instead, the money was paid to help end litigation accusing Schedler, a Republican who resigned in May, of sexually harassing a female employee for years.



The financing diversion was described in documents obtained by The Associated Press in response to a public records request.



When AP obtained the records, Ardoin spokeswoman Brandee Patrick said the money shuffled to pay the harassment settlement didn’t “cut anything to do with cybersecurity.”



The August deal settling the harassment claims against Schedler involved a $167,500 payment to the woman who accused Schedler of misconduct — and no admission of guilt from Schedler. A judge signed paperwork ending the litigation in October.



Louisiana taxpayers paid $149,075 of the settlement, plus an additional $35,000 on private attorneys to respond to the lawsuit. Schedler personally paid $18,425. The secretary of state’s office covered $90,450 of the settlement’s price tag, while the rest was paid through the Office of Risk Management, Louisiana’s self-insurer.



Read the full story.