Louisiana responds to coronavirus with rare bipartisanship

A simple gift from a bitter political rival—a medical mask emblazoned with Louisiana’s state seal—has helped Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards pound home a bipartisan plea for people to stay at home and avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

The token from Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry—and Landry’s pledge to stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Edwards in the fight against the pandemic—marked a jaw-dropping truce in a state known for cantankerous politics.

The rare show of unity comes in an era of deep, political divides nationwide that have persisted, and, in some cases, worsened amid the virus pandemic.

And it seems to be having a positive effect: The growth in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Louisiana appears to have slowed, and the number of patients on ventilators was down as of Wednesday afternoon.

Before his recent demonstrations of support, Landry had been at odds with the governor over policy and political turf since both took office in 2016.

Even President Donald Trump, who called Edwards “a disaster” while campaigning for a Republican to replace him in last year’s state election, had rare words of praise for the governor.

“In the case of Louisiana, we have a very good governor, John Bel Edwards, though he’s a Democrat,” the president told Fox News on March 26.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy, a frequent cable news talking head and critic of Edwards, is on board as well. “I’m not going to second-guess Gov. Edwards,” he says. “We’re all working together.”

Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder says he initially thought Edwards went too far with a statewide stay-at-home order, but he quickly changed his mind. “It’s actually kind of nice that we’re not all mad at each other right now,” he said in a recent interview.

The current atmosphere of bipartisanship marks a striking contrast to 2005, when the response to catastrophic levee failures after Hurricane Katrina was marked by disagreements between the late Democratic Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Republican President George W. Bush’s administration; and the ineffective efforts of Democratic New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, who later went to federal prison for corruption.

Bipartisan unity in the age of COVID-19 may be due to the virus’s broad scope, says Pearson Cross, an associate dean and political science professor at UL-Lafayette. Katrina hit a heavily Democratic part of a state that had a Democratic governor in 2005. It was easy for a Republican administration to lay the problems with recovery at Blanco’s feet, Cross says. The pandemic affects Republican-led states as well as Democratic ones, making it harder to try to single out a Democratic administration for problems with the response. Read the full story from the Associated Press.