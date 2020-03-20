Louisiana extends filing deadline for sales tax returns 

Businesses have additional time to file returns due this month for sales and excise taxes collected by the Louisiana Department of Revenue. The extended deadline is May 20, for applicable returns and payments that were due today.

The extension applies to sales tax returns as well as excise taxes on beer and wine for the February 2020 tax period. By state law, sales and excise tax returns for any monthly tax period are generally due on the 20th day of the following month.

However, LDR is extending this month’s deadline due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is an automatic extension and no extension request is necessary.

LDR will also waive penalties and interest for applicable returns and payments received by the extended May 20 deadline.

For more information, including a full list of all taxes eligible for this relief, see the full announcement.