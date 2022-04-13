ITEP bill up for Senate debate as advocacy group offers data in support 

Together Louisiana today released a report backing Senate Bill 151, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make permanent the changes to the Industrial Tax Exemption Program enacted by Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2016.

SB151 was approved by a legislative committee and heads to the Senate floor for debate next week. The constitutional amendment, if passed by the Legislature and then by voters, would limit ITEP exemptions from local property taxes to 80% of the total and require approval of local taxing authorities—the local sheriff, school board, parish government and municipality if applicable.

According to Together Louisiana’s analysis of data compiled by Louisiana Economic Development, capital investment and industrial business, startups in Louisiana have significantly increased since 2016, when ITEP was changed to allow for greater local government input.

Together Louisiana claims its analysis of LED data refutes assertions made by industry associations that Edwards’ policy changes could have a chilling effect on industrial investment in the state.

The analysis found that there has been a 47% increase in the value of capital investments approved for ITEP exemptions, the number of startup ITEP applications approved has increased by 7%, and capital investments for approved startup projects have increased by 189%. And although the number of applications has decreased by 2,960, or 83%, some 93% of that decrease is the result of fewer applications for miscellaneous capital additions.

However, according to Louisiana Association of Business and Industry communications manager Mary Beth Hughes, Together Louisiana’s report “cherry-picked” the statistics and doesn’t tell the true story of ITEP. LABI, along with the Louisiana Chemical Association, opposes the legislation and the attempt to make Edwards’ policy changes permanent via the state constitution.

“Here is the reality: The governor’s rules have significantly curtailed interest in Louisiana by manufacturers,” Hughes says in a prepared statement. “That is a huge reason our economy lags behind our Southern peers.”

For example, Hughes says, new facilities built by companies dropped from a high of 70 in 2016 before the governor’s executive order, to just 23 in 2019.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber did not respond to requests for additional comment in time for this afternoon’s deadline.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since it was first published to reflect that the bill’s Senate vote was rescheduled for a later date.